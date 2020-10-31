Sandra M. Sobiesczyk
Menasha - Sandra "Sandy" M. Sobiesczyk, age 77, of Menasha, passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2020, at Eden Meadows Nursing Home in Oshkosh, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. On May 7, 1942, Sandy was born in Menasha to the late Frank "Chip" and Alma (Rasmussen) Dombrowski. Sandy was united in marriage to Jerome "Jerry" Sobiesczyk on December 17, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha, where she currently is a member.
Sandy was a Cub Scout leader, an amateur radio operator, a seamstress, an avid book reader, and a lunch lady at her children's elementary school. She retired after almost 30 years at OB-GYN Associates in Neenah. Sandy loved to garden and share her produce with her neighbors. She was a lover of dogs and owned several golden retrievers throughout her life. She also walked daily around her neighborhood and made sure that there was a fresh bowl of water for all the neighborhood dogs set below the Little Red Library stand she had.
Sandy will be greatly missed by her children: Joseph Sobiesczyk and his children Alex and Tyler; and Michele (Michael) Kahler and their children Elizabeth, Christopher, and Johnathan and other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Shawn, in 1991; her husband Jerry Sobiesczyk, in 2015; a brother Frank Dombrowski; a sister in-law Marilyn Dombrowski; a brother in-law Hillard Sobiesczyk; a brother in-law Vern Sevenich; and a sister in-law Audrey Sevenich.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 516 De Pere, Menasha, WI 54952. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Masks and safe distancing will be required.
Inurnment will take place in St. John Cemetery on Midway Road at 12:15pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Appleton Police K9 Unit, one of her favorite causes.
