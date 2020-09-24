Sandra SchroederTown of Ellington - Sandra Schroeder, AKA Grandma, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, following a illness. She was born on May 11, 1939, daughter of the late Merle and Irna (Borchardt) Culbertson. On July 20, 1959, Sandra married Kenneth Schroeder at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. She attended Hortonville High School. Throughout the years, Sandra worked at Aid Association for Lutherans, Sabee Products, and then with Kenneth on the family farm. She officially retired in 2012. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Ladies Aid, Greenville Women's Club and Outagamie County Women's Farm Bureau. Sandra loved to cook, work around the yard, and spend time with her family.She is survived by her five children, Kellie Mahoney, Steven (Kay), Kathleen (Brian) Stoltz, Kevin, Kristine (Salvador) Garcia, eight grandchildren: Cory (Katy) Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Aron Schroeder (special friend, Deanna Michalski), Jessica (Cody) Rogers, Heather Stoltz, Justin Stoltz (special friend, Claire Bestul), Theresa Garcia and Joshua Garcia (special friend, Emily Kofron), and Laura Nardi. Great-great grandchildren, Marielle, Samuel, Owen, Brielle, Aryia, baby girl on the way, Camdin, AlmaRose, , Kylee, Hayden, Reece, Oakley, Karter, Gabriela, and Bristol. Brother Dean (Kathy) Culbertson, sister-in-law Donna Joosten, nieces: Jamie (Joe) Hewitt, Brittany Culbertson, and Krista (Oliver) Garlick.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth 2010, father-in-law and mother in-law, Alwin and Mildred Schroeder, brother Ray Culbertson, and a son-in-law Timothy Mahoney.Funeral services for Sandra will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton with Rev. Ronald Ash officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.