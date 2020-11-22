Sandy M. Gassner
Appleton - Sandy M. Gassner, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1943, to the late Lawrence and Marion (Dietz) Crooks in Neenah, WI. Sandy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, Edward Gassner; with whom she enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to the mountains, spending time at the cabin on Kelly Lake, boating together, listening to music, and enjoying their own homemade cocktails on the swing.
Sandy graduated from Neenah High School in 1961. She spent her career working hard and enjoying the company of her coworkers at various local businesses, such as American Home and Realty, Radiology Associates, and SVA. Sandy took joy in the Christmas season when she would make her famous homemade chocolates, set up elaborate decorative village scenes, and wear the family Santa hat as she handed out gifts and treats to all. Shane, a dear friend of the family often described Sandy's holiday time like a Christmas enema.
She enjoyed listening to music by Frank Sinatra, Bobby Vinton, and Jerry Lakes. However, her absolute favorite was Elvis Presley. She collected all of his records, including her favorite, "Blue Hawaii." Her favorite Elvis songs include "Love Me Tender" and "Memories." Above all, Sandy cherished family time. She often hosted family gatherings throughout the year, where she enjoyed the company of her many loving family members. Sandy lived a fulfilling life full of love, family, memories, and music. She will be dearly missed and her memory will be forever treasured by her family.
Sandy is survived by her children: John (Johnny son-in-law) Jacob and Kim Gruendemann. Step-children: Sandy (Pat) Romenesko, Lea (Jeff) Majetich, Lyn Gassner and Julie (Brian) Ambrosius. Grandchildren: Jeramie, Erica, and Abby Gruendemann, several step-grandchildren. Great grandchild: Caleb Gruendemann. Siblings Patty (Bill) Burrows and John (Barb) Crooks. Nieces and nephews Julie (David) Bennett, Jeff (Kristi) Crooks and Jay Crooks. Family-adopted son Roger Jahnke. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Edward Gassner, nephew Johnny Crooks, and step-daughter Pam (John) Springer.
A livestream of Sandy's funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and will be available by visiting Sandy's obituary at wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Century Oaks for their support, care, and dedication to Sandy. With special heartfelt thank you to Alyssa, Taya and Desmon. We would also like to thank Sandy's caring Hospice team.