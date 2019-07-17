|
|
Sara Jane Nooe
Neenah - Our beautiful and wonderful mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister-in-law and friend, Sara Jane Nooe, joined her loved ones in heaven the morning of Tues. July 16. She had Alzheimer's Disease for 18 years and maintained her grace, dignity and humor until the end.
Born Sara Jane Scotchell in Morgantown, West Virginia on January 12, 1926, she grew up gazing at the hills and thinking there was no more beautiful place on earth to live. She was the youngest child of Anthony and Mary Scatchell who emigrated from San Giovanni in Fiore, Calabria, Italy early in the twentieth century. She had an idyllic childhood, playing in her creek, picking blueberries and blackberries and eating pasta and fried chicken every Sunday. At age 16, she moved with her family to Chicago, IL, where the vowel in her last name changed from "o" to "a." After high school, Sara attended the Chicago School of Radio Dramatics. She had intended to be a radio host, however fate intervened, in the form of the Korean War. Sara decided to volunteer for the American Red Cross at Hines Veterans Hospital in Chicago, where she was assigned to the Blind Center. This is where returned veterans who had lost their sight in combat were undergoing rehabilitation. Socialization was part of the program, and as a Grey Lady (grey uniform, grey cap), one of Sara's duties was to socialize with the veterans at the Thursday night dances. One of these evenings, a tall, dark and handsome young man came whistling down the hallway with his white cane. Sara said to her fellow Grey Ladies, "Girls, this one's mine," and asked him to dance. He said he loved to dance, although was wary of the term "Grey Lady." He assumed this mean "old lady," particularly when he heard her deep voice. However, as they danced, he discovered that she had a pretty great figure and decided, in his words, "She weren't no old lady."
The two dated, although it was against the rules, and the young man, Dick Chalmers Nooe of Redmond, Oregon, eventually became her husband of 61 years. Throughout their life together, the couple returned to Oregon, where Dick finished college and Sara, the Chicago girl, learned to climb mountains. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where their daughter, Mary Katherine was born, then Topeka, Kansas, where their son David was born. They finally decided to make Neenah, Wisconsin their home. This was close to Sara's family in Chicago, and a place Dick could fish and ski as he did in Oregon. They raised their family in Neenah and remained there the rest of their lives. Family was everything to Sara! She was the ultimate mother and grandmother and a professional volunteer. She won awards for her volunteering and fundraising work with the Big Brothers of the Fox Valley Region, and also volunteered for the Neenah School System and belonged to the Altrusa Club of Neenah-Menasha. For years, she and Dick had so much enjoyment running Nooe Hypnosis together. As Dick's hypnotic assistant, she helped with the shows as they entertained at various schools and corporate functions. During the show's introduction she would say, "I'm his assistant, but at home, he's my assistant." However, they were true partners and collaborated in every aspect of their lives. They were co-presidents of the PTA, One of the things they loved best was to spend time at their cottage in Wild Rose, WI with their children, grandchildren, family and friends. They also loved to travel with the entire extended family. Sara and Dick were members of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Neenah for over 50 years. They loved nothing better than entertaining and had frequent parties. Sara was well known for wonderful Italian cooking. Many remember the amazing smells that always came from her kitchen. She was an avid reader and history buff.
Sara thought she might have lived in the Wild West in another life because she had a weakness for cowboys and John Wayne movies. She loved music, especially Frank Sinatra and John Denver, and she and Dick often danced in their kitchen. Her favorite song was "Wind Beneath My Wings," and she truly was our wind and our strength and our cheerleader. She was a force to be reckoned with! She had a wonderful sense of humor and the most beautiful smile, contagious laugh and warm brown eyes. She built our family empire and was our loving and benevolent queen. She was always there with hugs, kisses, laughter and ever expanding love and generosity. Her home was the home of her children's friends. She challenged her daughter's boyfriends to arm wrestling matches and poker games and was affectionately referred to as "Mama Nooe" by her son's friends.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband Dick, in February, 2018, her granddaughter Charlotte Anna in January, 2012, her parents, her siblings, John, Josephine, Angela and Edward, and her niece and goddaughter Madlyn Giudice. She will be forever loved and remembered, and is survived by her daughter Mary Katherine and her husband Jim Oakley, her son David and his wife Jenny Anne, her daughter-in-law Melissa Moore, grandchildren Sara Marie and Anthony James Chalmers Oakley, Christiaan Moore, Nina Rose and Ella Cash Nooe, sister-in-law, Antoinette Scatchell and many nieces and nephews.
Sara and Dick were able to remain in their home due to loving care from Darlene Walitalo, Debbie Porter, Jody Robl, Angie Paustian, Terry Bemowski and others. Darlene provided years of energetic, supportive and good natured care. Terry helped them for over 20 years with office work and caregiving. Debbie, Jody and Angie along with Terry Quirk and Suzanne McDonald continued to care for Sara after Dick's death, and filled the last 15 months of her life with fun and love. They are the most outstanding home caregivers in the universe. Debbie played Pit Bull and danced with Sara, gave her weekly fancy manicures, laughed with her, did her makeup and hair, matched her jewelry to her clothing, and so much more. Jody, or "Superwoman," bought her trendy clothes, food, stayed overnight and never slept, and put her good pearls on her. Terry shared her children with Sara, made sure she had healthy food, and always paid special attention to extras for her comfort. Suzanne cooked her gourmet meals and gave her Healing Touch massages. Angie wore her Ninja Turtle costume to make Sara laugh and provided her with her favorite foods, pizza and hot dogs. Sara had the pleasure of attending Angie's wedding in April. The family can never say enough about these exceptional women and thank Debbie, Jody and Terry for the extra special time and love during Sara's last days.
The family also thanks Heartland Hospice in De Pere for their wonderful, prompt, caring and consistent services. Special thanks to nurse Becca, aide Karen, social worker Jenny and Chaplain Karen.
Mama, our love for you is everlasting and we will thank God forever for giving us the gift of you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Division St., Neenah, with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 P.M. Visitation will continue Saturday at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Sara will join Dick at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-1715
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 17 to July 18, 2019