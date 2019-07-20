|
Sarah E. Hameister
Greenville - Our daughter Sarah Hameister is gone. She came into this world during a thunderstorm 40 years ago, on April 23, 1979, and she left again during a thunderstorm early on July 18, 2019. She is gone on her journey to the Stars, to be with those gone before.
She is the daughter of Don and Donna (Kuehnl) Hameister. She passed away at the UW Hospital in Madison.
Her entire life revolved around love for the earth and the creatures God placed on it. She loved being outdoors, horseback riding, or spending time with her much loved dogs who have already gone to puppy heaven: Boo, Wrinkles, Rollie, and Snitch.
She leaves behind her recently rescued pugdog, Cutesy; parents: Don and Donna Hameister of Greenville; a brother: Brian (Barb) Hameister of Appleton; several nieces and nephews: James, Aleshia, Melly, Shane along with their mother Melanie Johnson; extended family: Marissa, Courtney, and Nathan; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Sarah will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
Please don't send plants or flowers, Sarah would not want that. Instead, memorial contributions will be shared with Pug Hugs Rescue, and service animal organizations.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 20 to July 21, 2019