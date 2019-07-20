Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hameister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah E. Hameister


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah E. Hameister Obituary
Sarah E. Hameister

Greenville - Our daughter Sarah Hameister is gone. She came into this world during a thunderstorm 40 years ago, on April 23, 1979, and she left again during a thunderstorm early on July 18, 2019. She is gone on her journey to the Stars, to be with those gone before.

She is the daughter of Don and Donna (Kuehnl) Hameister. She passed away at the UW Hospital in Madison.

Her entire life revolved around love for the earth and the creatures God placed on it. She loved being outdoors, horseback riding, or spending time with her much loved dogs who have already gone to puppy heaven: Boo, Wrinkles, Rollie, and Snitch.

She leaves behind her recently rescued pugdog, Cutesy; parents: Don and Donna Hameister of Greenville; a brother: Brian (Barb) Hameister of Appleton; several nieces and nephews: James, Aleshia, Melly, Shane along with their mother Melanie Johnson; extended family: Marissa, Courtney, and Nathan; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services for Sarah will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Please don't send plants or flowers, Sarah would not want that. Instead, memorial contributions will be shared with Pug Hugs Rescue, and service animal organizations.

For more information or to share a memory of Sarah, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent