Sarah Ellen Joyce
Kaukauna - Sarah Ellen Joyce, 79, of Kaukauna, WI, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Appleton, WI.
Sarah was born in Manitowoc, WI on July 20, 1941 to John and Sarah (Vogel) Hale. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, WI. She married William "Bill" Joyce on August 26, 1978 at St. Mary's Parish in Manitowoc, WI. Bill preceded her in death on March 15, 1988. She started her working career as a medical assistant and retired from the Affinity credentialing department in 2014. She was an active member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Kaukauna for many years, and most recently of Holy Spirit Parish in Kimberly. Sarah had a love for cats, dog-sitting, Star Wars, going to the movies, reading, playing cards, dressing up for Halloween, and spending time with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. Her pride and joy was her only grandchild, Liam, whom she loved to babysit, play with, read to and rock to sleep as a baby.
Sarah lived the Golden Rule and treated everyone like family. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. She loved children and acted like a mother and grandmother to all who loved her.
She was a charitable person donating to many causes she believed in, including (but not limited to) SPCA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shiners Hospital for Children, Special Olympics
and the Wounded Warrior Project
. She also spent many years assisting her sister, Sr. Sara, with her community outreach program at Holy Angels School in Chicago, IL.
Sarah is survived by her son, Richard (Missy) Joyce, siblings Al (Ginger) Hale, Martha (Jim) Gorzlancyk, and Deacon Tom (Sandy) Hale, and her grandson, William "Liam" Joyce. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters Sister Mary Hale and Sister Sara Hale. In addition, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, William and Gertrude (Golden) Joyce; sisters-in-law: Lillian (Jud) Baxter, Irene (Les) Neuman, Kate (Norb) Peters, Ethel (Jim) Faulds, Helen (Bill) Ebben and Patricia Joyce; and brother-in-law: Emmett (Delores) Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, donations to her family are appreciated.
A special thank you to all of the family and friends who have reached out to Sarah in her final months. She may not have been able to return every letter or phone call but she did keep them close to her heart.
The family of Sarah wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Peabody Manor and the 3rd floor at ThedaCare Appleton, especially Amanda, RN and Dr. Winkel.
Private funeral liturgy for Sarah will be held at Holy Spirit Parish in Kimberly, WI with Father Carl Schmitt officiating. The funeral liturgy can be viewed on Saturday December 5th at 11:00 AM through Sarah's obituary page on wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. Private interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Kaukauna.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be held when circumstances permit.