Sarah HallNew London - Sarah A. Hall, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1926, in New London daughter of the late Frank and Hilda (Stewart) Pogorelski. Sarah was united in marriage to Leon Hall on April 12, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon. She worked at Hamilton & Sons Canning Company for 30 years, Tews Auto (Plach), in New London for 12 years, and Wal-Mart in New London for 15 years. Sarah enjoyed crocheting, reading cookbooks, collecting knick-knacks, and housewares. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church.Sarah is survived by her children: Suzanne Braem, Annette Larsen, and Bernard (Christine) Hall; grandchildren: Jeremy Braem, Kristie (Ray) Howe, Matthew (Felicia) Larsen, Michelle Larsen and Maxwell Larsen; great-grandchildren: Gage, Aubrey, Harlee, Mason, and Larrae and a sister Kathleen Bodoh. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Her parents and husband Leon (2016) preceded her in death.Funeral services for Sarah will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.