Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery
at the northwest intersection of Interstate 41 and Oakridge Rd.
Neenah, WI
Sarah J. Edmonds


1962 - 2020
Appleton, Wisconsin - Sarah Janet Edmonds, age 58, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Sarah was born on January 15, 1962 in Des Plaines, Illinois to the late Millard Jr. "Ed" and Helen (Duffy) Edmonds. She grew up in Neenah, Wisconsin and attended Neenah High School. After graduating from high school, Sarah fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher by earning a degree in Early Childhood Education from U.W. Stevens Point, teaching in the Cassville and Milwaukee School Districts.

During her lifetime, Sarah, with a courageous spirit, battled many serious health problems that dictated the quality of her life. She lived her life without asking for much and complained very little. She will be remembered with joy as a sweet, caring and kind person.

Sarah is well loved and will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her siblings, Mike (Amelia Ramirez), Tony (Lynn), Phil (Jude), Bernie (Sarah Boge) and Martha (Mike) Doyle; nieces and nephews, Max Edmonds, Joe Edmonds, Daniel (Caitlin Metzel) Edmonds, Nick Edmonds, Abigail Edmonds, Isabel Edmonds, Jack Doyle and Hugh Doyle; numerous other dear family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her younger brother, Vincent Edmonds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sarah at 11 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton, WI 54914 by Rev. Jude Egbuna. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment will take place at 10 AM on Friday, February 28 in St. Margaret Catholic Cemetery, at the northwest intersection of Interstate 41 and Oakridge Rd., Neenah, WI.

The family is extremely grateful for the special care and attention provided by Heartland Hospice during Sarah's last days, the wonderful Caregivers at Century Oaks Assisted Living, the love and care of her special friend, Dana Doke-Prahl, and the blessing of her life-long friend Jayme (Thompson) Brooks.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests PLANTS ONLY or to give generously to Heartland Hospice in Sarah's memory at heartlandhospicefund.org.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Sarah's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
