Sarah L. Paalman
Appleton - Sarah L. Paalman, age 40, passed away suddenly Friday, December 27, 2019.
SARAH WANTED NO FLOWERS OR PLANTS. PER SARAH'S REQUEST USE ANY FUNDS YOU WOULD SPEND FOR THOSE AND DONATE TO THE: William and Viola Van Rooy Seminarian Fund, PO Box 23825, Green Bay, WI 54305, c/o Fr. Mark Mleziva.
Sarah was born on December 20, 1979 in Appleton to Gerald and Joan (Van Rooy) Paalman.
Sarah is survived by her parents, a brother, Adam (Martha) Paalman, a sister, Katie (Christopher) Feavel. Her aunts and uncles: Richard (Julia) Paalman, Theresa Raddatz, Margaret (Craig) Hively, Lee (Barb) Van Rooy, Michael (Donna) Van Rooy, and many cousins and friends and special friend Ivan Culver.
Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Viola Van Rooy and Joseph and Anna Paalman, and uncles: Thomas Van Rooy and Ronald Raddatz.
Visitation will be at St. Mary Parish, 312 S. State St. Appleton on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9 am until noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sarah at 12 noon, with Fr. Bill Swichtenberg officiating and Fr. Mark Mleviza concelebrating, assisted by Deacon Jeffrey Prickette. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Appleton.
Sara lived her DASH to the fullest. December 20, 1979 - December 27, 2019.
Her motto: FROG: Fully Rely On God
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019