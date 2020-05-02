|
Sarah Olson
Shawano - Sarah E. Olson, age 46, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Sarah was born on April 22, 1974, at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac, to Thomas and Susan (Nowak) Haase. Sarah earned a Master's Degree and worked as a Nurse Practitioner. Sarah was united in marriage to Greg Olson on May 12, 2012 in New York at the conservatory in Central Park. Sarah enjoyed decorating, gardening, shopping and her favorite time of the year was the Christmas season. Sarah was very outgoing. She loved her family, her dog Opus, extended family, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sarah is survived by: her husband, Greg; her daughter, Gisele; her parents, Thomas and Susan; and her siblings, Christopher, Chad, and Aaron Haase.
A memorial service for Sarah is being planned for a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 2 to May 3, 2020