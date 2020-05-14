|
Scarlett Marielle Joya
Plainfield - Scarlett Marielle Joya was born on July 2, 2015 in Hoboken, New Jersey to her proud parents Jose and Lauren Joya. She was baptized Catholic at St. Aloysius in Jersey City. She lived in Plainfield, NJ and was in pre-k 4 at Playhouse Child Development Center.
Scarlett was a creative since she learned to walk, from dressing up as her favorite princesses and dancing, to singing karaoke before she knew all of the words. She loved to draw, she loved to bake and she loved to laugh all while looking like the flawless diva that she was. Scarlett looked forward to visits from her sister, Jules, and cousin Bella, whom she admired and emulated.
Scarlett will be remembered as a happy baby who enjoyed traveling and playing games with her family all with her beloved penguin by her side. Though she lived a short life, she traveled many places from Wisconsin to Puerto Rico to Mexico, but her favorite place of all was Disney World. Scarlett and her mom used to spend their Friday nights after school watching vacation videos and planning their next trip.
She had a passion for Irish dance which she especially loved. She had been taking lessons at Marie Moore School of Irish Dance. She used to practice her "hop and hop, jump over two three" wherever she went including the grocery store. She loved to watch the bigger girls compete with the sparkly dresses at the Feis.
Scarlett Joya passed away in her father's arms at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Monday, April 20th at the age of 4. She has taken her balloon ride up to the sky to see her cousin Kathleen Scott as well as her great grandparents Maximino Avelar, Ana Maria Escobar, Maximino Cierra, Arden and Geraldine Polenske, Raymond and Lorraine Kennedy and other loved ones before her.
Scarlett will be sadly missed by her parents Jose and Lauren (Polenske) Joya; her sister, Jules Zea- Joya of Towaco, NJ; Her paternal great-grandmother Victorina Joya of Pavana, El Salvador; Her paternal grandparents, Maria Aguilar and Dolores Joya of Morristown, NJ; maternal grandparents Jeff and Ellen Polenske of Appleton, WI. Her aunts Sandra (Ed) Scott of Somerdale, NJ; Marcia (Edwin) Reyes of Destin, FL; Whitney (Joshua) Vandenberg of Harrison, WI and Taylor Polenske (Matt Sturz) of Fitchburg, MA; her godparents Ryan (Adriana) Peterson and Erin Peterson of Jacksonville, FL and her cousins Victoria, Aaron, Isabella, Jason, Christopher, Annika, Cecily, and Sabine.
Scarlett's parents, Lauren and Jose, would like to thank all those who showed support as Scarlett's story has been shared. The prayers, kind words, hope, love and generosity given by friends, family, and those who have never even met the Joya family have been a comfort and ray of light in this dark time. We also want to mention a special thanks to St. Peter's Children's Hospital in New Brunswick as well as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for the tremendous care and love they showed Scarlett.
Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held on May 18th at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ. Arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral home in Fanwood, NJ. For additional information or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com
Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these" Matthew 19:14
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 14 to May 17, 2020