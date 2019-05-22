|
Scot James Vande Sande
Neenah - Scot James Vande Sand passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 of a heart attack. He was born on December 31, 1963 in Sturgeon Bay to James Arthur and Susan Loraine (Reitmeier) Vande Sande. He was a high school and two-year junior college graduate. Scot then proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for many years as an engineer in the electronics field and worked at Home Design Products Company in Anderson, Indiana.
Scot's retirement dream was living on a farm and having horses. In spite of all the hard work, he made that dream come true. Living on his farm, Scot began boarding and training horses. He enjoyed what he had created and loved sharing it with his family and others.
Scot's family attested that he could do anything and loved challenges. When trying a project that he knew little about, he would watch the procedure on YouTube and successfully do it.
He is survived by his wife Xiaoli (Shu) Vande Sande; daughter Lilly Vande Sande; son Matthew Scot Vande Sande; mother Susan Vande Sande; and loving god-parents Judy and Richard Owen.
Funeral services were previously held at the Hartley Funeral Service in Cicero, IN.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 22, 2019