Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wild Rose United Methodist Church
225 Summit St.
Wild Rose, WI
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Wild Rose United Methodist Church
225 Summit St.
Wild Rose, WI
Scot Van Airsdale

Ada - Scot Van Airsdale, age 60, of Ada, MI passed away Monday October 7, 2019 after a battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. Scot was born and raised in Neenah, WI. the son of Hugh and Verla (Collins) Van Airsdale. He was a diehard Badger and Packer fan. Scot spent much of his youth at the family Christmas Tree farm on Long Lake in Saxeville. Scot truly lived by the Vince Lombardi philosophy of "Winning is not everything, but wanting to win is." Scot was a winner with his incredible family and an over abundance of life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his father Hugh Van Airsdale and stepfather, Robert Jones. Scot met his wife Jann during their college years. They had been married for 36 years; they have two amazing sons Benjamin (28) and Drew (25). Scot touched many people in life as a respected sales man, dedicated husband and father, and a volunteer coach who helped develop dozens of young soccer players for over 12 years. He was an avid bird hunter and raised incredible Golden Retrievers for hunting. Scot is survived by his mother Verla Jones, a brother Pete (Donna) Van Airsdale; and sisters Tara (Pete) Schipferling; Lori (Roger) Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Wild Rose United Methodist Church, 225 Summit St., Wild Rose, WI., from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family supports the Juvenile Diabetes Association and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
