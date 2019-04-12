|
|
Scott A. Miller
Appleton and Wuhan, China - Scott Miller, age 35, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Scott was born to Gary and Vera (née Schanke) Miller in Neenah on February 8, 1984.
Scott graduated from Appleton North High School in 2002 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Linguistics from the University of Wisconsin in 2007. Scott spoke Mandarin Chinese fluently and at various times studied and spoke Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and German. He spent time living in Chicago, Qingdao, New Haven, and Houston. For the past eight years Scott had been teaching English at the New Dynamic Institute in Wuhan, China.
Scott sewed his own pants, vests, and extravagantly-cuffed dress shirts in flamboyant prints. He had his own unique art style. Many nights you could find Scott entertaining crowds on the streets of Wuhan by juggling his DIY flaming torches. Scott's interests in reading, along with television shows, movies, and worldwide politics provided many interesting discussions with friends and colleagues. Fortunately, Scott traveled to the U.S. this past Christmas, spending time in both Florida and Wisconsin. Many happy memories were made with family and friends in Florida, Appleton, and Madison.
At the time of his death, Scott was survived by parents Gary and Vera Miller of The Villages, Florida, brother Quinlan Miller (Erica Rand), Eugene, Oregon and Portland, Maine. Survivors in Wuhan include significant long-term girlfriend Chen Si Wei and the cats Chairman Mao, Charlie Chan and Mary. Grandmothers: Marge Miller of Eustis, Florida and Helen Schanke of Appleton. Aunts: Ann (Bob) Evers, Appleton; Wanda (Chuck) Dorn, Florida; Cherie Scott, Appleton; Peggy Schanke, Oshkosh. Uncles: Steve Schanke, Neenah; Jeff Schanke (Donna Clinton), Boonville, Missouri; Herb (Diane) Schanke, Neenah; George Schanke, Neenah. Scott is also survived by his cousins and their children, and by many special friends in the Fox Valley and throughout the world.
Scott was preceded in death by grandfathers James Miller, liaison at Eggers, and Elmer Schanke, printer at Banta.
A Celebration of Life and Memory Walk will be held in Appleton the afternoon of July 7, 2019. Information will be available in early June. Please send a request to [email protected] to receive details of the event.
Scott lived his life on his own terms, and he was a lodestar to others.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019