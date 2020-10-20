Scott Andrew Archambault
Little Chute - Scott Andrew Archambault, age 54, passed away following a strong battle with cancer. Scott was born on February 28, 1966 in Manitowoc, WI where he was the fourth youngest child of five siblings to Richard and Sharron Archambault.
He is a 1984 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. He was an avid and gifted speed skater and remained active in the sport his entire life. He enjoyed golfing and had a passion for cooking. Above all this was his love for his family and friends.
Scott is survived by his loving wife Sheila (Tadych), daughter Heather (Troy) Schneider (Chilton, WI), and Sharron and sons Austin, Quinten, and Logan (Little Chute, WI) and one Grandson, Robert.
He is further survived by one brother, Clay (Deborah) Archambault, (Tallapoosa, GA), and three sisters; Victoria (Norbert) Baumann (Manitowoc, WI), Theresa (Jeffery) Clark (Seminole, FL), and Rachel (Robert) Kappleman (North Bend, OR) and one sister in-law Sharon (Aaron) Kraftcheck (Houston, TX). Mother and Father in-law, Gloria and Karl Schroeder (Two Rivers, WI). He is also survived by special friends Charlie Blish, Chris Englehardt, Tara Schwahert, and Amanda and Nate Ernst. Additionally Scott is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
The Archambault family would like to extend a special thank you to Theda Care Cancer Center, Appleton WI.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 21, from 5:30-7:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 7:00pm at Valley Funeral Home, Appleton WI. An additional visitation service will be held on Thursday October 22, from 2:00-5:00pm with memorial service proceeding at Harrigan Gathering Center Manitowoc, WI.
Due to Covid-19, face-masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Valley Funeral Home's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Funeral-Home-938408146238680