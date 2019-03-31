|
Scott Braun
Appleton - Scott P. Braun, age 57, Appleton, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1961, son of Gordon and Gretchen (Hofmann) Braun. Scott married Rene Derks on September 14, 1985 in Wausau.
The memorial service for Scott will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (325 E. Franklin St., Appleton) with Rev. Markus Wegenast officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton) from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the National Park Service (https://www.nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.htm) in Scott's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019