Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
325 E. Franklin St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Braun


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Braun Obituary
Scott Braun

Appleton - Scott P. Braun, age 57, Appleton, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1961, son of Gordon and Gretchen (Hofmann) Braun. Scott married Rene Derks on September 14, 1985 in Wausau.

The memorial service for Scott will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (325 E. Franklin St., Appleton) with Rev. Markus Wegenast officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton) from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the National Park Service (https://www.nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.htm) in Scott's name.

More information can be found at www.wichmannfargo.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now