Scott "Scooter" Joseph Hietpas, 54, died Sunday July 14, 2019 at Brewster Village, Appleton. He was born in Appleton on November 8, 1964, son of Jerome and Mary (Paulson) Hietpas.
Scott lived at Agape Six of Appleton since 1999. He was able to enjoy many of his favorite activities with his friends from Agape. Scott worked at Valley Packaging, participated in the Special Olympics, enjoyed bowling, basketball, watching his favorite teams the Packers and Brewers on TV, and spending time with his family in Pickerel, boating on the "Biggy Boat" or having a soda at Schuh's Bar with them. Scott loved anything that had to do with fire trucks. He was able to visit the Grand Chute Fire Department. His friend Fireman Robert Olson from the Grand Chute Fire Department gave him several rides in his fire truck.
Scott is survived by his father and mother: Jerome and Mary, Pickerel; his two brothers: Jeff (Deb), Appleton and Rick (Risa), Antigo; six nieces and nephews: Jessica, Nick, Cory, Crystal, Cheri and Beth; aunts and uncles: Shirley Schmidt, Joe (Jan) Paulson, Carol (Bob) Koeugh, Darlene Paulson, Bernice (Jerry) Vandenberg, Robert (Judy) Hietpas, Alfred (Pat) Hietpas, Rose Ann Lauer, Janet (Dave) Janssen, Carol Jirikowic, Dave (Lyn) Hietpas and Joan Hietpas; He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Sebastian and Helen Hietpas and maternal grandparents: Norman and Alice Paulson; aunts and uncles: Phil Schmidt, Jane and Marv Timm, Norb Lauer, Bill Jirikowic, Mary Ellen Hietpas and Joyce and Joe Kees.
Memorial service for Scott will be 11:30 AM on Monday July 22, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning beginning at 10:00 until 11:15 AM with the memorial service to follow at 11:30 AM.
Scott's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff and Agape Six, especially Amanda and Carla, Fireman Robert Olson from the Grand Chute Fire Department for being his hero and friend, and to the staff at Brewster Village for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 15 to July 18, 2019