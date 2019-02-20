|
|
Scott Hubeny
Missoula, MT - Scott Lee Hubeny, age 54, passed away at his residence in Missoula, MT, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Scott was born August 4, 1964, in Kaukauna, WI, to Larry and Jane Hubeny. His Godparents were his Uncle Bill Kuepper and Aunt Pat Thiel (Kuepper). Scott graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1981. He was the proud father of Ashley.
Scott worked many years as a machinist and was a proud member of his machinist union. He was a guitarist and singer in multiple bands, including Cosmic Fate, Valley Sausage Models, and Viscosity Breakdown. He loved all Wisconsin sports teams!
As a child, Scott enjoyed spending time up North fishing and hunting with his dad. He credits his mom with teaching him independence and self-reliance. He was also proud of his Czechoslovakian heritage. Scott and his wife Tamara enjoyed exploring the mountains. They spent their time together hiking, fishing and gardening. Scott valued his strong connections with family and friends. He was known to be generous with his time helping others.
He is survived by his wife Tamara Hubeny (Drake) Missoula, MT, daughter Ashley Hubeny (Colorado Springs, CO), step sons Andrew Ketcham (Bloomington, IN) and Terrence Ketcham (Missoula), and granddaughter Naomi; his parents, Lawrence and Janice Hubeny (Clintonville), sister Libby (Mike) VerKuilen (Germantown Hills, IL), brother Mark Hubeny (Clintonville) and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncles Richard Kuepper and Bill Kuepper, and his grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA Location (the former Boettcher Funeral Home), 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Missoula Food Bank or the Apricity Sober Living Homes of the Fox Cities.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019