Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Private
Wichmann Funeral Home
Scott L. Meyer


1969 - 2020
Scott L. Meyer Obituary
Scott L. Meyer

Appleton - Scott L. Meyer, age 50, of Appleton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Scott was born on November 28, 1969 in Menomonie, MI to Daniel and Leanne (Mongin) Meyer. Scott was raised in Coleman, WI and moved to Appleton with his family in 1980. Scott graduated from Appleton West in 1989. Scott worked at Appleton Papers after high school. He was most recently employed at

Scott met the love of his life, Katherine Bradle on May 2, 1986 at a celebration with friends. Scott and Katherine were joined in marriage on August 5, 1994. Scott and Katherine adopted Christy in November 2013. With the adoption of Kristy, Scott and Katherine became grandparents of Aubrey. Scott's favorite past times were snowmobiling, hunting with his family, and spending time out doors with his dogs, Peanut, Tasha, Sadie, and Heidi. Scott absolutely loved going "up north" on Bradle Road and to the Mongin Cabin.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Katherine; his daughter Kristy, proud "Papa" of Aubrey, brothers Steven and Rick, and sister Kim (Erik) Thiede. Scott is also survived by his parents Daniel and Leanne Meyer, in-laws Clarence and Mary Kay Bradle, and brother-in-law of Marty (Tina) Bradle, Matt (Brenda) Bradle and Lynn Bradle. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other friends.

Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents and cousins Dean Mongin and Cheryl Novak.

A memorial fund is being established in Scott's name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Ascension Hospice, especially Jenny, for their compassionate care during his illness.

A private memorial service for Scott will be held on Friday, May 15th at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street. The memorial service can be viewed on wichmannfuneralhomes.com on Friday, May 15th at 12 Noon.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 12 to May 14, 2020
