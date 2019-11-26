|
Scott Michael Ott
Kaukauna - Scott M. Ott, age 48, of Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes while he was doing something he loved, hunting with friends and family. He was born on April 11, 1971, son of Norm and Judy (Van Heuklon) Ott. He married Beth Juncer on August 5, 1995.
Scott was a teacher at Gerrits Middle School in Kimberly, teaching 8th grade social studies. He had a passion for helping children and was a well-respected educator. Scott was a true outdoorsman, enjoying anything from hunting, fishing, and gardening or planting trees. He was always positive, always up for a good time, and always willing to lend anyone a helping hand. Scott loved traveling with his family and spending time with them at his favorite place, Pelican Lake. He coached his kids in sports and was there to support them in whatever they needed. If he wasn't with his family or outside, you could find him enjoying a good cup of coffee in his favorite mug. His sense of humor, wonderful personality and loving character will be deeply missed.
Scott is survived by his wife, Beth Ott and their children: Garrett, Gavin and Allison, all of Kaukauna; parents, Norm and Judy Ott, Waupaca; siblings: Bob (Bree) Ott, Darboy, Jennifer (Dean) Thoreson, Crivitz, and Troy (Nikki) Ott, Appleton; nieces and nephews: Lucy and Violet Ott, Tanner (special friend, Samantha) Thoreson and their children: Odin and Oliver, Jason, Robbie, Steve and Brandon Thoreson, Kelynn, Jozef and Kerstyn Ott; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Ann Juncer, Marshfield; sisters-in-law: Katherine Maidment, California, Meg Pyburn, Wisconsin Rapids, Susie Juncer, Madison; nieces: Natalie, Emily and Kaitlyn Pyburn and Amelia Maidment; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roger and Amanda Ott and Edward and Lillian Van Heuklon; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna, with Fr. Don Everts officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019