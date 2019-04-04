|
|
Scott Millard
New London - Scott C. Millard, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1962 in New London son of Charles and Janet (Schneider) Millard. On September 11, 1982 he was united in marriage to Kay Dobberstein. Scott loved horses, hunting, and going out west. He worked as a millwright for CR Meyer for many years and also ran a milk truck route known as Millard Milk Transport Inc.
Scott is survived by his wife Kay, New London, son, Aaron Millard and special friend Hailey, New London, father Charles Millard, New London, a sister Jodi (Jay) Bartel, New London, and nephews, Nicholas, Bennett and Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet.
As per Scott's wishes there will be no formal ceremony.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 4, 2019