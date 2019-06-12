|
|
Scott P. Krzewina
Kaukauna - Scott P. Krzewina, age 60, of Kaukauna, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 9, 1958, son of Ken and Sharon (Webeck) Krzewina.
Scott loved working as a machinist at Baum Machine for nearly two decades, always cracking jokes with subtle smirks and a tireless work ethic. He loved motorcycles and enjoyed riding his Harley with friends and family. As a young Packer fan, Scott was always proud to be Bart Starr's paperboy which led to his love of game day at Lambeau Field with friends and family. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and hunting trips out west and "Up North" near Crivitz. Most of all, Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and girlfriend Jody.
Scott is survived by his children: Wesley (Alisha) Krzewina, Krystle (Aaron) Baer and Tyler (Jennifer) Krzewina; grandchildren: Cruz, Cam and Cade Krzewina, Braxton and Beckett Baer, Rory, Maelynn and Natalie Krzewina; his father, Ken Krzewina; girlfriend, Jody Leick; and many other extended family members and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Nejedlo; son, Rory Krzewina; sister, Julie Ulm; & his special buddies: Curt, Jim, Paul and Ossie.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A celebration of Scott's life will continue after the service. In honor of him, a tribute bike ride will take place on the way to the celebration. Please bring your motorcycle, weather permitting.
The Krzewina family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of ThedaCare Cancer and Hospice Teams, and to Dr. Awe at Kaukauna Clinic for the individualized attention and compassionate care. Also, to all of Scott's family and close friends for the support given to him and his family during this difficult time, and especially Scott's girlfriend Jody. From the bottom of our hearts, us kids would like to say thank you Jody, for being there for our dad.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019