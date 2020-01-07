Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
Resources
1937 - 2020
Manawa - Severna B. Roe, age 82, went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Manawa Community Living Center. She was born on June 18, 1937, in the Town of Helvetia, daughter of the late Fred and Alma (Krueger) Much. Severna was proud that she went to Shady Grove School and went to several reunions. She graduated from Marion High School and worked a short time at Zwickers Knitting Mill with her mother. Having raised three children and being proud of her grandchildren she often showed pictures of them. One of her favorite songs was the Yellow Rose of Texas.

She is survived by her children: Mary (Rob Klatt) Roe, Frank (Shelly Swan) Roe, Margie (Dave) Kowalski; three grandchildren: Benjamin, Jasmine, and Megan; siblings: Vern Much; Audrey (Greg) Rohde; Ray (Judy) Much; sister-in-law: Judy Much. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Gene Much, William Much; sister-in-law Phyllis Much.

The funeral service for Severna will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Burial will be in Big Falls Cemetery. A visitation for Severna will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
postcrescent