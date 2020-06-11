Shane Kelly
Black Creek - Shane Kelly, 48, of Black Creek, WI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, after his courageous battle with Leukemia on June 10, 2020.

He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important: the simplicity of living and spending your journey with the ones you love.

Throughout his life he was passionate about being a father, husband, son, brother, hunter and fisherman. During his last years he was finally able to have a place up North, to take his family and friends for time to enjoy some fishing, hunting and taking trail rides.

Shane was lovingly supported by his wife Jennifer, and children during their last days together.

He is survived by wife Jennifer (nee Mory); children: Brandon (Jessica Roberts), Kyle, and Jasmine Kelly; mother, Pam (nee Kronberg); father, Gerald; brother, Chad (Liz) Kelly; father-in-law, Larry Mory; and Ron (Diana) Hermann; along with many nieces and nephews.

Shane was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Kelly; grandparents; and mother-in-law, Pam Mory.

Friends may visit at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from noon to 4 pm until the funeral service at 4 pm with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to Shane's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Froedtert, Theda, HSHS, Unity Hospice and the ongoing support of Jen's Heartland Business Systems family. A special thanks to many friends, family, and neighbors that have supported us on this journey.






