Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Jones Obituary
Shannon Jones

Menasha - Shannon "Jonesy" Robert Jones, 45, Menasha, left his loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after fighting health issues. He was born on October 19 1974, to Robert and Nancie (Maciejewski) Jones. Shannon graduated from Menasha High School in 1992. He was a very giving person and helped many. Shannon's pride and joy were his two daughters - Justice and Destiny.

Shannon is survived by his mother, two daughters, sister Tami (Matt) Haase, grandmother Mae Maciejewski, uncle Joe (Darla) Maciejewski and their family.

Shannon was preceded in death by his father, who he truly missed.

In accordance with Shannon's wishes there will not be any services held.

Shannon, you left us too soon, I will miss you every day…no words - Mom

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent