Shannon Jones
Menasha - Shannon "Jonesy" Robert Jones, 45, Menasha, left his loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after fighting health issues. He was born on October 19 1974, to Robert and Nancie (Maciejewski) Jones. Shannon graduated from Menasha High School in 1992. He was a very giving person and helped many. Shannon's pride and joy were his two daughters - Justice and Destiny.
Shannon is survived by his mother, two daughters, sister Tami (Matt) Haase, grandmother Mae Maciejewski, uncle Joe (Darla) Maciejewski and their family.
Shannon was preceded in death by his father, who he truly missed.
In accordance with Shannon's wishes there will not be any services held.
Shannon, you left us too soon, I will miss you every day…no words - Mom
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020