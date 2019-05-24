|
|
Shannon Tews
Hortonville - God loaned the gift of a son, Shannon Arthur Tews, to Robert and Marlene(Kester) Tews when he was born on May 12, 1971, until his death from a heart attack on May 23, 2019. After graduating from New London High School in 1989, Shannon studied at UW-EauClaire for three years before joining the United States Air Force. During his service in the Air Force, Shannon studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, while stationed at the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. He graduated and completed his service in 1996. His career path led him to employment at Secura, Centerline Machine, operating Northbound Trail BP, and was currently employed by Nichols Paper. Shannon enjoyed deer hunting and the camaraderie of the hunting crew, the Dale Duck Inn Cabin in Three Lakes and time spent at the family cabin near Fremont. Shannon attended Calvary Chapel in Appleton. He was a former member of the Dale Fire and Rescue Department and was a past treasurer. Shannon was actively dedicated to and involved in the Fox Valley Jail Ministry, where his focus was on working to help inmates turn their lives around by sharing the Gospel with them and offering individual Bible study and support for addiction recovery. He was passionate about this program and serviced on the Board of Directors. Shannon was a genuine guy with a kind soul and a heart of gold. He had a warm smile and cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Molly; his brother and best friend, Christopher(Paula)Tews, and his nephews and godsons, Jacob and Nicholas Tews; he is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Shannon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Helen Kester; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Hilda Tews, as well as other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 AM, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Greenville. Rev. Dr. Charles Tews and Rev. Jerome Tews will officiate. Burial will be in Dale Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, May 28, from 4-7 PM and on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Shannon, our family Sunday night suppers, Packer games and time at the cabin will never be the same without you. We love and miss you, -Mom and Dad
Jesus answered. I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me. -John 14:6
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 24 to May 26, 2019