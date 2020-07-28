Shari M. Solberg
Kaukauna - Shari M. Solberg, age 58, died at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born in Appleton on October 11, 1961 to the late Raymond and Betty (Simpson) Van Den Bloomer. Shari loved going up north and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved writing music and singing. Shari enjoyed listening to the Brewers and Packers, motorcycle rides, butterflies, gardening and canoeing.
Shari is survived by her children: Tierra (Alex Barnett) Solberg and Tanner (Kristin Anderson) Solberg, both of Appleton; grandchildren: Nolan Stample, London Barnett, Jackson, Isaiah, and Mae Solberg; boyfriend, Dennis Mielke; siblings: Peggy Kelsow, Gale (Cliff) Kruse, Sheila (Pete) Losse, Brenda Brown, Shane (Karen) Van Den Bloomer; and step mother, Bonnie Van Den Bloomer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shari was preceded in death by her step father, Gordy Van Toll; and nephews, Ryan Bevers and Chaz Brown.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Kamps Bar and Grill (303 Williams St. Combined Locks) from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.