Sharon "Shari" Ann Patzner
Neenah - Sharon "Shari" Ann Patzner, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Shari was born to the late Stanley and Viola (Kern) Banker on January 2, 1948. She married Gene Patzner in 1970.
Shari enjoyed gardening, spending time with her cats, owning and training horses, and traveling to as many states as she could with her daughter and granddaughter. She was known for her unique artistic abilities, especially for painting rocks and placing them where others would find them. Shari was a quiet caretaker, always putting her family first. She donated a lot of time and energy to taking care of Holy Spirt School in Darboy. Shari took pride in making every card she sent personal, making it fit the recipient with pictures and sometimes confetti. Most of all, she loved her family, and was most proud of her granddaughter Alison, attending every event she participated in.
Shari is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gene; her daughter Kris (Steve) Sprangers; her granddaughter Alison; her sisters Dolores Pingel, Jan (Dick) Rathsack and Dort Banker; brothers Stanley (Linda) Banker, Jr. and Bob (Connie) Banker; sister-in-law Donalyn (Edward) Lotzer; her cat Micky; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Marion and Grace; and brother John Banker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 21, 2020 at SAINT MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 312 S State Street, Appleton with Fr. Carl Schmitt officiating. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Nicholas Freeman and his staff for wrapping their arms around Shari, and also to Shari's niece Jill Livernash for all of her help through this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020