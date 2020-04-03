|
Sharon "Sheri" Gloudemans
Appleton - Sharon "Sheri" Marie Gloudemans, age 71, passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. Sheri was born on May 7, 1948 in Appleton, Wisconsin to William and Audrey (Priebe) Koepsel. She was a 1966 graduate of Appleton West High School. On July 24, 1971 she married Gary Gloudemans at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was employed for more than 20 years as Paraprofessional at Maplewood Middle School in Menasha.
Sheri loved time with family. Especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her daughters and granddaughters dance. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a true caregiver at heart. Compassionate and giving for anyone in need. She enjoyed time at the cottage in Wild Rose and family gatherings. She also loved 'babysitting" the granddogs.
She was an active person who loved waterskiing, travel with Gary, going for walks, and riding bikes. In quiet moments she also loved to read and enjoy morning coffee.
She will be sadly missed by, her husband Gary, daughters: Denise (Troy) Jesse of Pine River and Jane (Bob) Krueger of Appleton, granddaughters: Chloee and Brynn Krueger, one brother David (Mary) Koepsel and one sister Wendy Olson, mother Audrey Koepsel, sister-in-law Eileen (special friend Gregg) Mannebach, brothers-in-law James (Susan) Gloudemans and Wayne (Julie) Gloudemans as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father William Koepsel.
Due to current circumstances, a private Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Appleton. Wichmann Funeral Homes, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank ThedaCare and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the wonderful care given to Sheri.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020