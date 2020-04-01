Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Sharon H. Smith


1941 - 2020
Sharon H. Smith Obituary
Sharon H. Smith

Appleton - Sharon H. Smith, 78 of Appleton , passed away at Care Partners of Appleton Monday, March 30, 2020. Sharon was born September 8, 1941 in Winona Minnesota, the daughter of Chester and Beth Chapiewski. Sharon graduated from Assumption High School in 1959 and went on to earn a degree in education from UW Stevens Point in 1963. Sharon was united in marriage with Thomas Smith on August 14, 1965, in Wisconsin Rapids. She was employed for many years at Voith in Appleton. Sharon enjoyed her flower beds, shopping, reading, and was usually baking something sweet in the kitchen . She will be fondly remembered for her silly sense of humor and quick wit as well as for her stories about life that she told and had everyone laughing at the sound of her infectious giggle.

Sharon is survived by her three children: Victoria (Robert Bowser ) Smith ; Gregory Smith ; and Collette (Jason)Hartfiel; two grandchildren: Ellery Willingham and Josephine Smith; four sisters: Sandy (Gene) Weinfurter; Marlene (Dennis) Gorczany; Joyce ( Terry) Payne and Kay (David) Dupree and many other relatives and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband Thomas "Tom" Smith.

Due to the current environment, the memorial service for Sharon will be delayed. More information will be posted at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com as well as again in the Post Crescent.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
