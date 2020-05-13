Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Memorial service
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Sharon Jean (Feistel) Ebben


1945 - 2020
Sharon Jean (Feistel) Ebben Obituary
Sharon Jean (Feistel) Ebben

Kaukauna - Sharon J. Ebben, age 74, of Kaukauna, unexpectedly went home to be with her son on Mother's Day. She was born on December 24, 1945, daughter of Wilmer (Mike) and Ann (Blazek) Feistel.

Sharon was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed teaching her talents to her grandchildren. She loved them dearly. She enjoyed puzzle books, going for long drives, and family occasions.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leon Ebben; a son, Jeff (Lisa) Ebben; daughter-in-law, Becky Ebben; grandchildren: Karissa, Kaitlyn, Isaac, Sara and Michael Ebben; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Gary Ebben; parents, Wilmer (Mike) and Ann Feistel; brothers: Larry (Jo) and Dennis (Kathy) Feistel; and a sister, Peggy (Arnie) Van Hammond.

A memorial service will be held for immediate family only on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, general public and extended family are invited to watch the service on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Verkuilen-Van-Deurzen-Family-Funeral-Home-738600249561397/) as a live event. For online condolences, please visit http://www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 13 to May 14, 2020
postcrescent