Sharon L. Grunska
Wild Rose - Sharon L. Grunska, age 81, of Wild Rose, formerly of Neenah, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Sharon was born in Pine River on January 22, 1939, daughter of the late Glenn and Sudie (Ashley) Van Airsdale. She married Robert Grunska on October 10, 1959. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2010.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, flowers, being outdoors and wildlife. She also loved animals and had many pets throughout her life. She loved her dog Daisy whom she found great companionship with after Bob passed away. In her early years, she enjoyed being involved in boat racing with Bob and snowmobiling. She was an active member of the Wild Rose Methodist Church and was also very involved with the Wild Rose Hospital Auxiliary. Family get togethers and the holiday traditions were always very special to Sharon and many happy memories were created.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Debbie Logan, her sons, Jeff (Linda) Grunska and David (Sheri) Grunska; her grandchildren; Joshua (Jessie) Grunska, Jake (Jennifer) Grunska, Hannah (Kevin) Polakowski, and Lauren and Kaeli Grunska. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Bekah, Kamaria, Kanye, Isaiah, Ezrah, Jeremiah and Alizah Grunska, Dominic, Kayla, Bristol, Hunter and Morgan Polakowski and her great-great grandchildren, Marquis and Carmen Polakowski. Sharon is further survived by her sister, Sandy (Bill) Fahrenkrug, and her sisters-in-law, Verla Jones, Jan Van Airsdale, and Eunice Van Airsdale and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Samuel Grunska, her brothers, Gerald, Hugh, Jack, and Bob (Nancy) Van Airsdale.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wild Rose Methodist Church, 225 Summit St., Wild Rose with Pastor Pam Priewe officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For those who are not able to attend, the service will also be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
