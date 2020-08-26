1/
Sharon L. Grunska
Sharon L. Grunska

Wild Rose - Sharon L. Grunska, age 81, of Wild Rose, formerly of Neenah, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wild Rose Methodist Church, 225 Summit St., Wild Rose with Pastor Pam Priewe officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For those who are not able to attend, the service will also be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. For the full obituary, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wild Rose Methodist Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wild Rose Methodist Church
