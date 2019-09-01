|
|
Sharon M. Rank
Brillion - Sharon Mae Rank, 73, of Brillion, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 22, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1946 to the late Cyrus and Mae LeAnna in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Neenah High School. She married the love of her life, William Rank, on November 25, 1967. She was a computer programmer for 40 years at Eggers Industries in Neenah, WI. She volunteered at St. Joseph's Food Pantry and St. Elizabeth's Hospital and was a member of the Holy Family Church in Brillion, WI. She enjoyed reading many books over and over. She loved traveling with the love of her life. She enjoyed the winters in Hawaii, traveling the United States and truly loved traveling to Alaska. She is survived by the love of her life William L. Rank, children Eric (Tracy) Rank of Medina, TN, Chris (Tracy) Rank of Appleton, WI, Barbara (Ned) Jacquart of Manitowoc, WI, and Peter (Amy) Rank of Brillion, WI. She loved her grandchildren: Brittney (Dr. Tom), Justin (Heather), Andrew, Rachel, Jeric (Kayla), Joey, Ana, Ava, Becca, Megan, Jacob, Alyssa, Erin, Zachary, Hannah and her great-grandchildren Myla and Jaxon. Siblings include Myron (the late Georgiana) LeAnna, David (Poom) LeAnna, and Jean (Frank) Kruczynski. Visitation will be on September 7th, 2019 from 9am to 11am at Holy Family Church in Brillion, WI with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Pomeroy will be presiding. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, we request memorials be made to: Spiering's Cancer Foundation, 700 Harvest Trail, Appleton, WI 54913. This foundation helps families who are financially burdened with medical bills.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019