Sharon Mary Verhagen
1947 - 2020
Sharon Mary Verhagen

Neenah - Sharon Mary Verhagen, age 73, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on January 3, 1947 to the late Jacob and Bernice (nee Gartzke) Elmer. Sharon married David L. Verhagen on June 27, 1987 and enjoyed 32 years of marriage. She was a graduate of Neenah High School, class of '66 and retired from Outlook Group of Neenah. Sharon enjoyed camping, going out to dinner with friends and family, watching her grandkids grow up, crocheting, and watching the Packers. She had a love for frogs, and she adored lilacs and lily of the valley flowers.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Dave Verhagen; children: Theresa (Rick) McGarrah, Holly (Jamie) Hoehne, and Bill (Alecia) Verhagen; grandchildren: Kevin (Kayla) Hella, Alex (Matt) Banick, Shyana (Greg) Hinkel, Cody Wienandt, Jordan, Madelynn, and Walker Hendriks; siblings, Bev (Ron) Voster and Dick (Julie) Elmer; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Lyle) Malliet and Mary Rapp; and brothers-in-law: Steve (James) Verhagen, Joe (Micki) Verhagen, and Teddy Verhagen; nieces, Chris Kohler and Sarah Phillips; and nephew, Randy Voster. She is further survived by her six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, her beloved golden retriever Jake, and her wonderful campground family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Michael and June Verhagen; brothers-in-law, Jeffery Verhagen and Michael Verhagen; and sisters-in-law, Katie Verhagen and Nancy Verhagen.

The Funeral Service for Sharon will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. The visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until the hour of the service. For those unable or uncomfortable attending, a recording of the service will be available on the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 N. Mayfair Road Suite 104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 are appreciated.

At Westgor Funeral Home, your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.

Sharon's family would like to give a big thank you to ThedaCare Hospice, especially Lorraine and Jeanne.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
