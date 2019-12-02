Services
Sharon R. Pasch Nee Meyer

Sharon R. Pasch nee Meyer

Appleton - Sharon R. Pasch nee Meyer, age 86, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, November 30 at Alpha Senior Concepts in Green Bay. She was born on March 10, 1933 to the late Arthur and Olga (Polzin) Meyer in Appleton. On December 10, 1955 she married the love of her life, Harold E. Pasch. Sharon worked at Wisconsin Electric as well as Memorial Florist. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. Sharon was part of a bridge club and a bowling league for many years. She was a member of the Jackie Sorensen Exercise Program and the German American club. Sharon was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Sharon is survived by her husband Harold; children: Stephanie (Mike) Balza of Howard and Karl (Carrie) Pasch of Waunakee; her grandchildren Briana (Garrett) Wasielewski of Howard, Pauline (Ryan) Nick of Howard, Grace and Grant Pasch of Waunakee; great grandson Finnley Wasielewski; sister-in-law Donna Johnson of Channing, Michigan; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arthur and Tom Meyer; and sister Joyce (Richard) Williams.

A funeral service for Sharon will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 912 N Oneida Street, Appleton with Pastor Catherine Burnette officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Brookview Meadows Assisted Living, Alpha Senior Concepts, and Compassus Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave Sharon; and a very special thank you to Gwen Schwandt for being a loving and helpful friend.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
