Sharon "Sherry" Van Lankveldt
Little Chute - Sharon "Sherry" Van Lankveldt passed away peacefully at her home while resting in her favorite chair. She was the first of 12 children of Richard and Gertrude (Kluthe) Schuman and grew up on the family farm in White Lake, South Dakota. She graduated from White Lake High School, class of 1964. Shortly after, Sherry got on a bus to Wisconsin and moved here with only $17 of graduation money. She then met the love of her life, Gene Van Lankveldt, and they were married on July 23, 1966. Gene preceded her in death in 2003 after 37 years of marriage.
Sherry enjoyed listening to Elvis and Kenny Rodgers and was a self-taught artist. She played guitar and loved to sing. In high school, she played the tuba because she was the only student who could carry it. Sherry loved her family, her beloved dog Cassie, traveling, the Packers and a good glass of wine. She always brought the fun with her and she will forever be 59.
Sherry is survived by her three children: Laurie (Tom) Myers, Kris (Bill) Fischer and Brian (Jenny) Van Lankveldt; 13 grandchildren: Zach (Deanna) Pingel; Logan Pingel; Leighton Myers; Jacob (Daya) Myers; Erin (Mike) Hietpas; Will, Kennedy, and Caden Fischer; Ellie, Nolan, Nate, Nick and Noah Van Lankveldt; three great grandchildren: Chance, Laine and Maverick; her mother, Gertrude Schuman; 11 siblings and their spouses; Gene's family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; father, Richard Schuman; father and mother-in-law, Hank and Alice Van Lankveldt; and a sister-in-law, Judy Van Nuland.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute. Fr. Ron Belitz will officiate. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for the St. John tuition assistance program. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
During this difficult time, the Van Lankveldt family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone for your kindness and support. A few folks deserve special thanks including Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Gold Cross (especially Sherry's grandson Jacob), Outagamie county chief deputy coroner Les James and Deacon George Schraufnagel. The compassion and care they have shown to our family will always be remembered. An additional thank you to Derek Van Deurzen at Verkuilen-Van Deurzen. You were incredible in helping us navigate this difficult process and we cannot thank you enough.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 18, 2019