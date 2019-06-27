|
|
Shawn Blowers
Menasha - Shawn D. Blowers, age 44 of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Harley and Terri Blowers; and by his daughter, Kasandra Blowers; as well as by his stepsister, Erin (Paul) Kvittem; stepbrother, Jeff (Sarah) Faul; two nieces and two nephews.
Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Betty.
He'll be missed by many friends and family.
Per Shawn's request, no services will be held.
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2019