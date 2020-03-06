Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shawn D. Meulemans


1992 - 2020
Shawn D. Meulemans Obituary
Shawn D. Meulemans

Green Bay - Shawn D. Meulemans, 28, of Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1992 to Tammy Meulemans in Green Bay, WI.

Shawn enjoyed drawing, metal work, music, gaming, playing guitar, fishing, hiking and just being outdoors.

Shawn is survived by his parents; Kenneth and Tammy (Meulemans) Minks, brothers; Rylee (Hayley), Cory, Owen, Aaron, sister; Makenzie, grandparents; Barbara (Michael) St. Thomas, Barbara (Bryan) Radley, Raymond (Heidi) Meulemans, Lee (Ellie) Minks; great grandparents; Vernon (Patricia) Van Lannen, and Nancy Meulemans. Further survivors include; Aunt Sarah (Robby) McHugh, Uncle Christopher (Shelly) Meulemans, 13 uncles and aunts; Godparents; Debbie Zernicke, Keith (Nancy) Van Lannen and many great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Shawn was preceded in death by great grandparents; Harold (Dee) St. Thomas, great grandpa; Lawrence Meulemans, great uncles; Kenneth Van Lannen, Jeff Zernicke, and great aunt; Nancy (Meulemans).

Time of Remembrance for Shawn will take place from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. RICHMOND ST., Appleton, WI.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Remember
