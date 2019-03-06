Shawn M. Francart



Neenah - Shawn Michael Francart, age 37, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born February 25, 1982 to Michael and Janice (Fink) Francart.



Shawn enjoyed all things sports, especially soccer, softball, and golf. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Manchester United fan. Shawn was said to be a firecracker but, will be remembered most for his heart of gold and willingness to help others. He also thoroughly enjoyed watching cooking shows and making spicy food with extra pepper.



Shawn is survived by his father, Michael; two sisters: Tammy (Jon) Olsen and Stacey (Deanna) Francart; nieces and nephews: Kendra, Brody, and Jake (Kacie) Olsen, Chantell (Jake) King, great nieces and nephews: Kali and Jaxson Olsen, Lucas and Hazel King; two aunts: Cheryl Kienitz and Karen Fink; great aunt: Tina Jakubek; cousins: Jessica (Julie) De Bruin, Nate, Josh, and Kyle Fink; and the love of his life: Wendy Burhans. He is preceded in death by his mother, Janice; grandparents: Marie and Henry Fink, Dorothy Lemmers, Frank Francart; uncles: Steve and Bruce Fink, Tom Foti, and many other friends and relatives.



A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S Commercial St, Neenah. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. Following the service friends and family can gather at The Whiting Boathouse in Neenah for more time of fellowship.



Shawn would also like Chris Jape to know he is still leading in the ping-pong tournament.











