Shawn Tamara French
Clintonville - Shawn Tamara French, 48, passed away on August 3, 2019. Shawnee was her preferred name and many called her Aunty Shawnee as she was always taking someone under her wing. She was a true friend, a loving daughter, and a wonderful mother. She will be remembered for her laugh, her words of wisdom, and her kind heart. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children: Tanisha (Joseph) Christiansen, Torin French; her mother, Rachele French; her aunts and uncles: Kristyn (Rick) Zimmerman, Carlene (Harry) Michalski, and Russell (Debbie) Wanner; her cousins: Deon (Brian) Dey, Tina Lintner, Chad (Shelly) Olson, Derek Wanner, Devon (Nick) Schoenbohm, Dillon Wanner, and Jena Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Philip and Lucille Wanner; and her uncle, Daryl Wanner.
A memorial service will be held to honor her life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019