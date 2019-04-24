|
Shawn Willems
Sherwood - Shawn Willems, 45, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with family by his side. Shawn was born on September 7, 1973, in Neenah, WI.
Shawn was a proud father. He was always a kid at heart. He loved music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed life and the people around him.
He is survived by his children Jada Madson, Alyssa (Cory) Nelder, Jonathon Stanelle, and Abi Willems. His grandchildren Kallie Rayee and Scottie. His siblings Harry (Brenda) Willems, Jean Petit, Mark (Carrie) Willems, Sandy (Mike) Hefner, Amber Obano, and Samantha Hays. His nieces Cindy, Sara, Crystal, Ashlee, Jennifer, and Kayla. Along with many other family and friends. He his preceded in death by his mother Shirley Willems, his father Harold Willems, his grandparents, his brother-in-law Bruce, his niece Corinna, and other family members.
The family will hold a memorial at a later date. Condolences to the family can be sent in care of Harry Willems, 2003 Deer Haven Dr, Menasha, WI, 54952. Online condolences can be made at www.hovcremation.com
The family would like to thank the paramedics and the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their loving care.
Shawn, you were taken too soon. You will be missed by many. We know you will be watching over us.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 24, 2019