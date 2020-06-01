Sheila A. AndersonLittle Chute - Heaven gained a kind and gentle angel on Friday, May 29, 2020 as Sheila Ann Anderson's (Herning) spirit began a new and adventurous journey after a valiant fight against heart disease and uterine cancer. She left this world well-loved, well-lived and well-read. She devoted her life to being the best wife and mom she could be and to helping others.Sheila arrived in this world on November 26, 1942 in Appleton, WI to Alan and Lucille Herning (Bertschy). She worked at Quaker Dairy on Main Street in Little Chute, as a prep cook at Dutch's Fairview Club in the Fairview Heights neighborhood in Little Chute and office housekeeping for Thrivent (former AAL) in the PDC building for many years. Her free time was spent bowling with the Tuesday Cocktail Ladies League with special friend, Jan Hieptas, volunteering at the Kimberly/Little Chute Library with the community coupon boxes; and at St. John Mission Club with the afternoon group. She loved travelling with her daughters over 20 or more winding and twisting rustic roads to discover hidden overlooks, quaint buildings, strange orange people and a good hot fudge sundae! She enjoyed lots of reading, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, sewing, playing on her Game Boy and a good Southern Comfort old fashioned. She loved a good belly laugh that made you cry and the quirkiest things you could find. Her cats, Buddy and Holly, were her close companions.On May 12, 1962 Sheila married Tom Anderson and during their 58 years together they enjoyed couples bowling and a bit of gambling with friends Chuck and Joann Hamilton. They raised three beautiful children and welcomed with open arms their wonderful spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She gave birth to her first child, Lynn Marie on her birthday. Lynn married Jim Niemuth and had Stefani Niedermeier (husband Ken and great-grandsons Jonathan and Harrison) and Amanda Gorbette (husband Sam and great-grandchildren Clara, Hudson and Eisley). Her second daughter Diane was born a year later and the day before her birthday. Diane married Dave Gardner and had Sam Gardner (wife Ashley Vaccha and great-grandchildren Betty Rose and Eliana) and Matt Gardner with (special friend Alexa). Sheila joins her youngest daughter, Mary, in heaven and they are overjoyed to be dancing, singing and mischief-making again.A special thank you to all the healthcare professionals she encountered in her valiant fight from Stacy the Navigator to first responders, ER staff at AMC, and ThedaCare Cancer Treatment center at Encircle Health. Sheila was so grateful for the kindness and care she received from all of you and she enjoyed making you smile :)In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your favorite book to a library or volunteering wherever your heart is led. The family will celebrate Sheila's life at a later time.