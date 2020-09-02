1/1
Sheila Diane Schnur
1950 - 2020
Sheila Diane Schnur

Shiocton - Mrs. Sheila Diane Schnur, age 70, former longtime resident of Shiocton, Wisconsin, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence in Thomaston.

Mrs. Schnur was born on August 20, 1950, in Atlanta, GA, to the late Lewis Cox and the late Beatrice Johnson Cox. She worked as a clerical manager at Wisconsin Central Railroad. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Dwayne Cox.

Survivors include her husband, LeRoy A. Schnur of Thomaston, daughters, Tammy (Darin) Suprise of Appleton, WI, Christina Santoro of Thomaston, son, Jason (Brooke) Schnur of Thomaston, brothers, James Ronald Cox of Griffin, Michael (Beverly) Cox of Senoia, sister, Barbara Elaine Lore of Senoia, and grandchildren, Jordan Surprise, Payton Schnur, and Kendall Schnur.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be to any charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m at Coggins Funeral Home.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Coggins Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home
