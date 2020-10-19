1/1
Shelby Lemke
Shelby Lemke

Shelby Jean Lemke, age 83 passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020 at Theda Medical Center in Wild Rose, WI.

Shelby was born on March 1, 1937 in Greenville, Wisconsin. She was daughter of Ella & Edwin Lemke. Shelby was sister to Armond, Ardys, Verlyn, and Mark. She graduated from UW Oshkosh with a degree in Biology. As a teacher she was able to change lives of the future. This influenced her to adopt five children on her own, Erika Lemke, Joshua Lemke, Matthew Lemke, Adam Lemke, and Erin Elliott.

Shelby retired in Poy Sippi, WI where she became an active member within the community. She was a strong follower in our Lord and Savior. She attended Emmaus Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi, where she served on the Board of Education. Many will remember and miss her for the daily walks and stopping by local businesses to talk to the owners. She was also active in collecting donations for the Food Pantry. She leaves behind her loved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They will have many memories of her silly jokes. They will also remember her stories of her teaching and knowledge that she shared.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Shelby's life at Ellington Union Cemetery, Stephensville, WI on Saturday, October 24th at 1:00 PM. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Lutheran Church/Food Pantry in Poy Sippi.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
