Shelby Matzke
De Pere - Shelby Elizabeth Matzke, 29, Appleton, but a native of De Pere, died Wednesday night November 25, 2020, unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident. Shelby was born on January 28, 1991, her parents are Alan and Toni Matzke. She graduated from Notre Dame Grade School and Academy. Shelby worked at BMO Harris in Appleton, but her passion and joy came from also working at Fress Restaurant in Appleton. Shelby's favorite places and events with her favorite people were Dr. Jekyll's, Fress, Mile of Music and Saturday farmers' markets. But her favorite place of all was Chambers Island where she celebrated life every summer with family and friends. Shelby was a lover of all dogs, but her pride and joy was her pup, Lambeau. She was an avid reader and a Harry Potter fan. She loved all kinds of art and during her trip to Italy, the Pieta Statue moved her especially. During basketball season Shelby never missed a Bucks game and the same went for the Green Bay Packers. Shelby will always be remembered as the girl with a Million-Dollar smile, infectious laugh, pun humor that was second to none and a heart of gold. She was the friend that everyone naturally gravitated to and wanted to be around all the time. She was the brightest star in the room but never wanted the light to shine on her. If you spent any time with Shelby, you would know that she wouldn't dare eat meat and would always ask "what animal are you eating?" and how proud of her name she was, always saying "My dad named me after ya know, the car Shelby". As Shelby would always say "I am who I am", and that's what we all loved so dearly about her and will miss forever.
Shelby is survived by her parents Alan and Toni, brothers: Jason, her twin brother Matthew, and Lukas. Canine siblings, Marley and Lilly. The love of her life and canine child, Lambeau.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Russell and Joan Matzke and maternal grandfather: Melvin (Chip) Gering. Adored childhood pets: Dutchess, Belle, and Cinder.
Private services were held at Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, 860 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115.
In place of flowers or monetary donations, Shelby's family asks to please share a memory or story about Shelby.