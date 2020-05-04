|
Shelby Woller
Appleton - Shelby J Woller, age 82, of Appleton, passed away at her home on Thursday April 30, 2020. She was born May 10, 1937 daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Tiffany. On May 10, 1958, she married James H Woller at St. Francis Church in Merrill, WI.
Shelby enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas as well as local casinos. Her passions included cross stitch and cooking. Shelby also enjoyed visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandson.
Shelby is survived by her loving husband, James; six children, Mike (Jean) Woller, Tom (Jody) Woller, Vicki Becker, Jim (Laurie) Woller, Matt Woller, and Doug (Carla) Woller; ten Grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Van Roy, Bryan Wheaton, Sandra Woller, Nicole (Lee) Barton, Brittany Woller, Patrick Woller, Ashley Woller, Amber (Cody) Wollenziehn, Samantha Woller, Ryan Woller and one Great Grandson Sawyer Barton; Sisters Bonnie Smith and Darlene Bennett; Step Siblings Juanita Woods and Wally Grover.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents Robert Tiffany and Elizabeth Grover, siblings Bill Tiffany and Marlene Ferris, and in-laws Elder and Rose Woller.
Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the Covid-19, there will be no immediate service. The family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date. For condolences or to send a care package to the family in memory of Shelby, please send to Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N Richmond St, Appleton, WI 54911. Due to the postponement of the service, the family requests that no flowers be sent at this time. Memorial Donations may be made in Shelby's name to The at
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 4 to May 6, 2020