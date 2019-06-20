|
Shelly K. Dunsirn
Neenah - Shelly Kay Dunsirn, age 47, left for Heaven after passing away peacefully, surrounded by her family at home, on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born November 26, 1971, daughter of William and Kathryn (Williams) Johnson.
Shelly graduated from Neenah High School in 1989. She married Scott Dunsirn on February 24, 1996. Shelly worked at Kimberly Clark and for the last 14 years at American Animal Hospital in Neenah.
Shelly was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2016. After her diagnosis, she was an inspiration to so many people with her strength and positive attitude.
Shelly loved animals, except snakes and spiders. She and Scott loved boating, skiing, amusement parks, travelling, and spending time with family.
Shelly was a member of Community Church of Appleton where she came to know her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Scott; father and mother, Bill and Kathy Johnson; sister, Suzanne (Todd) Wagner; brother, Steve (Julia) Johnson; father and mother-in-law; Dave and Sue Dunsirn; her brother-in-law, Tim (Alyssa) Dunsirn; brother-in-law, Rick Dunsirn; grandfather-in-law, Arlin Boelter; nieces and nephews: Katie Wagner, Ethan, Jake, Grace and Lily Dunsirn. Shelly will be also missed by her pets: Gunner, Flash and Bucky. She had many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers whom she loved.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Community Church Appleton, 3701 N. Gillet St., Appleton, with Rev. Maxx Katzbeck officiating. The visitation will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations payable to Scott Dunsirn. Shelly had love for the people of Guatemala and a memorial is being established to help build a library at Proyecto Ninos con Bendicio`n. There will also be a memorial for animal rescue established.
Shelly, I'm so proud of you and how hard you fought the last 2 years. You made me so happy and I'll never forget the good times we had together. I miss you so much and can't imagine life without you. Thank you for taking care of and loving me unconditionally. I love you Babe! ~Scott
