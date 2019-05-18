|
Shelly L. Geiser
Kiel - Shelly L. Geiser, 46, of Kiel, passed away Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah after a long battle with cancer with her family fighting beside her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am when Private Prayers will be held prior to processing to Church.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019