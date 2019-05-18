Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St
Kiel, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St
Kiel, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly Geiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly L. Geiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelly L. Geiser Obituary
Shelly L. Geiser

Kiel - Shelly L. Geiser, 46, of Kiel, passed away Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019 at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah after a long battle with cancer with her family fighting beside her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel).

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday at the Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am when Private Prayers will be held prior to processing to Church.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.meiselwitzfh.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent