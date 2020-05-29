Shepherd "Shep" Lefeber
Shepherd "Shep" Lefeber

Neenah - Shepherd "Shep" Lefeber, age 35 of Neenah, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Private family services will be held. For the full obituary please visit: kesslerfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
