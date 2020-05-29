Shepherd "Shep" Lefeber
Neenah - Shepherd "Shep" Lefeber, age 35 of Neenah, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Private family services will be held. For the full obituary please visit: kesslerfh.com.
Neenah - Shepherd "Shep" Lefeber, age 35 of Neenah, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Private family services will be held. For the full obituary please visit: kesslerfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.